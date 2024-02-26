The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of The Exorcist

For the horror genre, there's a definitive before and after "The Exorcist." Widely considered to be one of the scariest films ever made, director William Friedkin's chilling follow-up to the Oscar-winning "French Connection" debuted in 1973 to unprecedented acclaim. Released on December 26 (Boxing Day), "The Exorcist" caused considerable hoopla around the world thanks to its subject matter and thrilling performances. A chilling narrative quickly emerged around the film, suggesting that the movie's terrors had to be seen to be believed. As a result, audiences stood in line for hours to catch a glimpse of Regan MacNeil's (Linda Blair) exorcism on the big screen.

In a newscast from the '70s (via YouTube), audiences are seen walking out of the film because of how terrifying it was. The picture was so scary that many audience members fainted during their screenings. Instances and stories like these only helped to grow the cult of "The Exorcist," resulting in a worldwide gross of over $428 million. What made the film so compelling was its genuine, authentic performances, which made the exorcism all the more realistic. The film features heavyweights like Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn, who stars as Regan's exhausted mother; Swedish legend Max von Sydow as the titular exorcist; and multi-hyphenate talent Jason Miller as Father Karras, the man who initially investigates the MacNeil family's plight.

While love for "The Exorcist" has only grown since 1973, time has sadly taken away a huge portion of the film's cast and crew. Today, only a handful of stars from the seminal horror movie are alive.