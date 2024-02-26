The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of The Exorcist
For the horror genre, there's a definitive before and after "The Exorcist." Widely considered to be one of the scariest films ever made, director William Friedkin's chilling follow-up to the Oscar-winning "French Connection" debuted in 1973 to unprecedented acclaim. Released on December 26 (Boxing Day), "The Exorcist" caused considerable hoopla around the world thanks to its subject matter and thrilling performances. A chilling narrative quickly emerged around the film, suggesting that the movie's terrors had to be seen to be believed. As a result, audiences stood in line for hours to catch a glimpse of Regan MacNeil's (Linda Blair) exorcism on the big screen.
In a newscast from the '70s (via YouTube), audiences are seen walking out of the film because of how terrifying it was. The picture was so scary that many audience members fainted during their screenings. Instances and stories like these only helped to grow the cult of "The Exorcist," resulting in a worldwide gross of over $428 million. What made the film so compelling was its genuine, authentic performances, which made the exorcism all the more realistic. The film features heavyweights like Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn, who stars as Regan's exhausted mother; Swedish legend Max von Sydow as the titular exorcist; and multi-hyphenate talent Jason Miller as Father Karras, the man who initially investigates the MacNeil family's plight.
While love for "The Exorcist" has only grown since 1973, time has sadly taken away a huge portion of the film's cast and crew. Today, only a handful of stars from the seminal horror movie are alive.
Ellen Burstyn (Chris MacNeil)
Ellen Burstyn was already a force of nature before starring in one of her biggest hits in the form of "The Exorcist." With now-certified classics like "The Last Picture Show" and "Tropic of Cancer" under her belt, Burstyn was the perfect choice to play American actress Chris MacNeil in William Friedkin's film. The horror picture demanded a whole lot of Burstyn, who had to play a mother reckoning with her daughter Regan's (Blair) possession. With the medical community bowing out, MacNeil has no choice but to wrestle with her faith and ask the Church for guidance, resulting in one of the most thrilling and thought-provoking rides in cinematic history.
Burstyn was widely lauded for her performance as MacNeil, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Following the release of "The Exorcist," Burstyn's career really took off, and she landed roles in films like Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and "Harry and Tonto" (she finally won an Oscar for the former picture). In total, Burstyn boasts six Oscar nods, winning one statue.
Take a quick look at Burstyn's resume, and you'll notice a dozen hits and classics, as the Detroit-born star is one of the best American actresses of all time. Now in her 90s, Burstyn shows no signs of stopping. While speaking with Interview Magazine in 2023, she commented that she's never been busier in her entire career. She returned as MacNeil for David Gordon Green's 2023 flick "The Exorcist: Believer," which serves as a direct sequel to the Friedkin original. Looper critic Alistair Ryder notably praised Burstyn's long-awaited return as MacNeil in "Believer's" review.
Kitty Winn (Sharon Spencer)
Perhaps one of the most celebrated supporting characters from "The Exorcist" franchise is Sharon Spencer, who is played effortlessly by Kitty Winn. Before she was a part of the classic horror saga, Winn was an accomplished theater actress in the 1960s. She made the jump to films in the early '70s, starring in "The Panic in Needle Park," which featured legend Al Pacino in his debut role. The movie was a stellar starting point for Winn, who went on to receive the Best Actress award at the 1971 Cannes Film Festival, where the picture premiered. The actress would later appear as Sharon Spencer in "The Exorcist," one of the closest confidants to both Regan (Blair) and Chris (Burstyn).
Though her role is minimal, Spencer, as an audience surrogate, is shocked and terrified by the happenings inside the MacNeil household. The character later returned for the maligned 1977 sequel, "Exorcist II: The Heretic." In the franchise's sophomore outing, Spencer once again serves as one of Regan's closest friends and continues to be her tutor as well as guardian (Burstyn didn't return for the sequel). Unfortunately, the demons get her by the end of the picture. After "The Heretic," Winn retreated from movie acting, though she occasionally returned to the theater.
While speaking with SFGate in 1999, Winn candidly spoke about her retirement, which was propelled by her marriage. "I retired 20 years ago to raise a family," Winn said then. "It wasn't difficult to retire. I have friends who have a family life and do their art and make it work. I realized I couldn't give myself to both, and I really wanted to make a life with my husband, so that's what I did."
Linda Blair (Regan MacNeil)
While Ellen Burstyn is the heart of the "Exorcist" franchise, it's Linda Blair who is the face of the series, as it's Regan, who is possessed by the nefarious demon Pazazu. Blair was widely lauded for her challenging and transformative performance as the tormented child. Despite only being in her early teens, Blair was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her career-defining role.
Following the release of "The Exorcist," Blair became a powerhouse in several horror films, including "Hell Night" and the horror-comedy sort of "Exorcist" spoof "Repossessed." To date, Blair has reprised her role as the possessed Regan in three "Exorcist" films, including a brief turn in the recent "Believer." While speaking with NBC about the sequel, Blair revealed that her cameo was a last-minute decision that was filmed in one day. Blair was initially brought on board as an advisor for the picture, a role she was initially hesitant to take on. "[They said]: 'We understand you don't really want to be part of it, but we'd love your blessing.' And I'm like, 'Absolutely,'" Blair said, adding that she "helped do some story background, change some things up."
Recognized as one of the greatest scream queens of all time, Blair uses her platform to boost animal rights advocacy through programs like the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation. While she's boasted occasional roles over the last few years, Blair has instead made a concentrated effort to follow her passions. "I kind of unknowingly left the business because I gave my word to the animals," she told the outlet. "I miss working, but I won't leave my animal friends [...] I am unable to stop trying to help and change the laws and stop the unnecessary euthanasia and pet overpopulation."