Star Trek: Why The First Actress Cast As Captain Janeway Was Replaced By Kate Mulgrew

Booking a role doesn't guarantee an actor has ownership of it. Take Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) from "Star Trek: Voyager" for example; the sci-fi icon bore a different face than the one fans are familiar with for exactly three days of filming — the first three days. Before Mulgrew made the captain's chair her own, Geneviève Bujold was cast in the role. According to "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek," a behind-the-scenes compendium written by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, Bujold's recasting followed a series of contested conflicts.

"On the first day, I got calls from [pilot director Winrich] Kolbe ... saying that [Bujold] was having trouble with her lines. She felt that she couldn't memorize seven pages a day," executive producer Rick Berman explained. He then went on to list a series of minor squabbles involving Bujold and various creatives attached to "Voyager," one of which culminated in the actress asking how she could be expected to cooperate with a director she didn't know.

Berman added that he was the one to finally tell Bujold that they had to part ways. While he notes that he was levelheaded throughout the interaction, he admitted to experiencing a certain vindictive pride, seemingly regarding the company losing time and money over a casting decision he did not agree with in the first place.