What Does The 'DC' In DC Comics Stand For?

Throughout the past century, readers have seen comic book publishers come and go, with only a small handful reaching standout levels of recognition and popularity. Alongside Marvel, DC Comics has proven to be one of these few publishers. The brand hosts such legendary characters as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, to name a few, in addition to characters introduced under the Fawcett Comics and Charlton Comics banners. DC has made it onto countless pieces of merchandise, appeared at the movies, and taken over television, yet what the "DC" stands for is far from common knowledge.

The history of DC Comics dates back to the 1930s, when National Allied Publications oversaw multiple comic lines and stories, including the series "Detective Comics." Come 1937, however, National Allied Publications was in a bit of a financial bind, prompting founder Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson to strike up a deal with Harry Donenfeld. In time, Donenfeld became the sole owner of the publishing company, which had been renamed Detective Comics Inc., and in 1977, the publisher officially renamed itself to DC Comics.

So, yes, DC Comics is technically called Detective Comics Comics — a fact that fans have made their feelings known about.