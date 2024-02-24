AI Turns Various Countries Into Disney Villains & It's Scary How Well They Work

What if your favorite vacation spot was an inspiration for a Disney villain? Artificial Intelligence has the terrifying answers. Disney's animated flicks boast some of the most iconic villains of all time, such as Scar (Jeremy Irons) from "The Lion King" or Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) from "Aladdin." Some classic Disney villains, like Maleficient (Eleanor Audley) from "Sleeping Beauty" and Cruella (Betty Lou Gerson) from "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," even have their own live-action solo origin stories, proving that bad guys are just as cool as the heroes.

Now, thanks to AI, we can see what Disney villains could look like if they were based on countries. TikTok user @PlanetAI shared their findings in a slideshow, showing just how diverse Disney's villains could become.

One of the more apt villains from this collection is the one based on the United Kingdom. In the AI-generated image, viewers are treated to a grinning and devious king, a nod to the nation's rich history of being led by monarchs. One of the funniest images created by AI is the Disney villain for Australia. Simple but effective, the image shows a crocodile decked out in adventure clothing, a clear acknowledgment of how Australia is home to upwards of 300,000 crocs.