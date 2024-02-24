AI Turns Various Countries Into Disney Villains & It's Scary How Well They Work
What if your favorite vacation spot was an inspiration for a Disney villain? Artificial Intelligence has the terrifying answers. Disney's animated flicks boast some of the most iconic villains of all time, such as Scar (Jeremy Irons) from "The Lion King" or Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) from "Aladdin." Some classic Disney villains, like Maleficient (Eleanor Audley) from "Sleeping Beauty" and Cruella (Betty Lou Gerson) from "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," even have their own live-action solo origin stories, proving that bad guys are just as cool as the heroes.
Now, thanks to AI, we can see what Disney villains could look like if they were based on countries. TikTok user @PlanetAI shared their findings in a slideshow, showing just how diverse Disney's villains could become.
@planet.ai
One of the more apt villains from this collection is the one based on the United Kingdom. In the AI-generated image, viewers are treated to a grinning and devious king, a nod to the nation's rich history of being led by monarchs. One of the funniest images created by AI is the Disney villain for Australia. Simple but effective, the image shows a crocodile decked out in adventure clothing, a clear acknowledgment of how Australia is home to upwards of 300,000 crocs.
Disney should takes cues from the AI generated villains
What makes these AI-generated images great is how they tackle the quirks, history, and culture of each respective country to create a wholly unique villain that's never been seen before. Previous Disney films like "The Princess and the Frog" and "Mulan" have specifically tapped into region-specific storytelling, showcasing diverse and distinctive cultures from all around the world. Here's hoping that Disney can take some cues from some of these AI-generated villains, as the possibilities are endless. Consider the image showcasing a villain from the European country of Romania. The AI image suggests that a Disney villain could be a vampire, not unlike Count Dracula. Imagine just how exciting and intriguing a Disney-produced vampire hunter film could be.
Another cool offering is the image of a tortured pharaoh from Egypt. It's easy to think of how creatives from Disney could run wild with story ideas based purely on the idea of an evil pharaoh. These possibilities are worth exploring, especially when one considers that Disney's animation studios are in need of some creative juice. Their 2022 and 2023 efforts in the form of "Strange World" and "Wish" were commercial misfires. While they were definitely unique offerings, Disney should genuinely consider tapping into more regional-specific stories as they did in the past, when hits like "Pocahontas," "Hercules," and "Brother Bear" dominated.