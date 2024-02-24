Star Wars: How Do Bacta Tanks Actually Work?

Burned? Concussed? If you're a denizen of the "Star Wars" galaxy, these ailments all have the same miracle cure: a dip in the bacta tank. First introduced in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Luke returns to the rebels' Hoth base gravely injured, bacta has since become one of the most ubiquitous pieces of "Star Wars" technology. But how does it actually work?

In essence, bacta is a synthetically created microbiome. The clear substance seen in bacta tanks is made by pairing a particular strain of barley called Vratixia renanicus with a breed of bacteria called alazhi. These two core ingredients are mixed with a chemical compound and a preexisting liquid called ambori. This combination fosters a specific kind of microbiotic growth, which has incredible healing properties when damaged lifeforms are submerged in it.

The exact mechanics of bacta remain a mystery, mostly because it's simply not real. But as sci-fi tech goes, it's actually pretty simple. Just as bacteria within the human body help us perform necessary life functions, so do the fantastical bacteria proliferated in bacta have medicinal effects on living tissue. Full submergence in the substance enacts a rapid healing process, whereby anything from minor burns and scratches to broken bones and major internal injuries are quickly repaired. But, of course, not everyone in the "Star Wars" galaxy can afford bacta treatment, and it wasn't always available.