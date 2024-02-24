The Descent: One Disturbing Theory Totally Changes How You View The Movie

"The Descent" is one of the scariest movies to come out of the 2000s. It sees a group of women go on a spelunking trip to bond only to become trapped in the underground caverns. And if that wasn't bad enough, they're soon pursued by some of the scariest monsters put to film who pick them off one by one. It's a tense, claustrophobic story that may be even scarier when watching it with one particular fan theory in mind.

Redditor u/aiai92 details several points of how there were never any cave-dwelling creatures; Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) killed her friends due to her descent into madness after her husband and daughter were killed in a car crash at the beginning of the film. Compounded with her later learning her husband was having an affair with her friend, Juno (Natalie Mendoza), Sarah went beserk on her friends. The Redditor points to several pieces of evidence to support this, such as Sarah being on pills and references to hallucinations. Maybe she thought she was actually seeing the beasts when it was the demons in her own mind all along.

They also mention, "Sarah behaves like a monster. She emerges from a pool of blood and even bites a monster on the neck like the monsters." Sarah was the one picking off her friends one by one, and when one of them attacked her, that was her battling her own deranged thoughts. It's an intriguing theory that ties into the film's themes of trauma and betrayal, but more than likely, the real monsters all along were ... monsters.