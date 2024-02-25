Bill Murray's Fantastic Four Role That Only Real Marvel Fans Know About
Johnny Storm, better known as the Human Torch, has been a Marvel Comics staple since the '60s. The character is a founding member of the Fantastic Four, has featured alongside some of Marvel's other biggest names, and has taken part in some pretty major storylines. Thus, it's no surprise that Johnny has been adapted in various ways throughout the decades and that well-known actors have put unique spins on the role. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan famously tried their hand at the character in live-action, names like Brian Austin Green and David Kaufman have brought him to animation, and even Bill Murray tried the part out in a rather unique effort.
Yes, back in the '70s, "Saturday Night Live" favorite and general comedy icon Bill Murray played the Human Torch. The Fantastic Four received a 10-episode radio drama treatment in 1975, with Murray providing the voice of Storm. To top it all off, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee provides narration for the series. Overall, Murray does a pretty solid job as the fiery hero. At the same time, seeing as this is a rather niche production that has largely flown under the radar, it's fair to say his voice-acting work hasn't made him synonymous with the Fantastic Four's resident hothead.
In fact, even Murray himself doesn't remember much from the experience all these years later.
Murray doesn't remember much from his time as Johnny Storm
At the time of this writing, it has been almost 50 years since Bill Murray brought the Human Torch to life in audio drama form. In that time, he has largely stayed away from the Marvel Universe. It wasn't until 2023 that he returned to it, taking on the minor role of Lord Krylar in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Naturally, this foray into the comic book movie realm stirred up his past as the voice behind the aforementioned Fantastic Four member — a past he doesn't have many memories of these days.
In October 2021, Murray appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to chat about a number of topics. One such point of discussion was his then-rumored involvement in the third "Ant-Man" film and his overall Marvel history. When Kimmel asked him if he had any recollection of taking part in the 1975 Fantastic Four radio adaptation, the actor admitted that his memory of the production was rather hazy. "All I remember saying is 'Flame on!'" he shared with a smile. If there were ever a line to remember, the Human Torch's catchphrase is undoubtedly the one.
Even though his run with the character was brief and pretty unmemorable, at the end of the day, the fact remains that Bill Murray will forever be a part of the Human Torch's legacy, just as the Fantastic Four mainstay will always be a part of his.