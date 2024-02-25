Bill Murray's Fantastic Four Role That Only Real Marvel Fans Know About

Johnny Storm, better known as the Human Torch, has been a Marvel Comics staple since the '60s. The character is a founding member of the Fantastic Four, has featured alongside some of Marvel's other biggest names, and has taken part in some pretty major storylines. Thus, it's no surprise that Johnny has been adapted in various ways throughout the decades and that well-known actors have put unique spins on the role. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan famously tried their hand at the character in live-action, names like Brian Austin Green and David Kaufman have brought him to animation, and even Bill Murray tried the part out in a rather unique effort.

Yes, back in the '70s, "Saturday Night Live" favorite and general comedy icon Bill Murray played the Human Torch. The Fantastic Four received a 10-episode radio drama treatment in 1975, with Murray providing the voice of Storm. To top it all off, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee provides narration for the series. Overall, Murray does a pretty solid job as the fiery hero. At the same time, seeing as this is a rather niche production that has largely flown under the radar, it's fair to say his voice-acting work hasn't made him synonymous with the Fantastic Four's resident hothead.

In fact, even Murray himself doesn't remember much from the experience all these years later.