The Walking Dead's F-Bomb Rule Changed Thanks To An Unexpected TV Series

Keeping in line with its comic source material, AMC's "The Walking Dead" has never been afraid to push the boundaries of violence. Throughout the original program and its now-numerous spin-off titles, viewers have witnessed no shortage of mutilation and gore from humans and walkers alike. At the same time, unlike Robert Kirkman's comics, the series has historically held back when it comes to language. Despite being allowed to do so, the minds behind the franchise elected to avoid overly colorful verbiage, like the F-bomb, but that has begun to change thanks to a rather unlikely series.

During a chat with ComicBook.com, showrunner Scott M. Gimple shared that the FX miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" from 2016 paved the way for the language on "The Walking Dead" to get a bit more vulgar. Gimple recalled a conversation about it with fellow showrunner Angela Kang, saying, "Courtney B. Vance, he plays Johnny Cochrane, and he drops an F-bomb directly to camera that's extended. It lasts like ten seconds. And it hit us each other immediately, like, 'Wait, how can they do it and we can't?'" Following that epiphany, the "Walking Dead" rule on profanity eased up a bit.

Of course, this isn't to say that "The Walking Dead" avoided dropping F-bombs in the past, even though they didn't make it to TV.