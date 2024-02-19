Night Country Finale Gives New Meaning To An Iconic True Detective Moment

Contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country," Part 6

Get a group of "True Detective" fans together, and it's probably just a matter of time before someone utters what just might be the most iconic line in the entire series: "Time is a flat circle." It's originally spoken by Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) in "True Detective" Season 1, Episode 5 – and in "Night Country," Part 6, the phrase makes its return to the franchise when Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell) quotes it verbatim.

It's not as strange as it might initially seem that the two men use that same, extremely particular line. "Time is a flat circle" is a quote from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, meant to signify the way things tend to keep repeating themselves. A smart man and a noted pessimist, Cohle uses the line to describe how pointless life is. Clark, being a scientist at an isolated research station who presumably has ample time to read, could very well be familiar with Nietzche's work as well.

However, the context is very different in "Night Country." Instead of mundane historical repetition, Clark's use of the line specifically signifies ghosts and spirits and the way they aren't limited by the confines of time as people understand it. Hence, the flat circle.