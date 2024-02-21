The Only Main Actor Still Alive From The Cast Of The Andy Griffith Show

For eight years in the 1960s, "The Andy Griffith Show" took viewers to the idyllic small town of Mayberry, North Carolina, where Sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) and his bumbling deputy, Barney Fife (Don Knotts), laid down the law. Andy, a widower, was a rare TV single dad. His Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier) helped him care for his young son Opie (Ron Howard). The father-son bond was particularly special on the classic CBC sitcom, as Opie love going fishing with his dad.

Six decades later, Howard is the only main cast member still alive from the show. This fact isn't too much of a surprise considering that Howard, who turns 70 in 2024, was just five years old when he was cast as young Opie on "The Andy Griffith Show." While he was a cast member on the CBS sitcom, Howard was bitten by the movie director's bug. "When I was 10, one of the directors on 'The Andy Griffith Show' said, "I see the way you're looking at the camera and following rehearsals even when you're not in the scenes, and I have a feeling you're gonna be a director," he told Harvard Business Review. "I began to understand that there was this other thing beyond half-hour sitcoms. And the person behind that filmmaking was first and foremost the director. I wanted to play in that sandbox."

Fans watched little "Ronny" Howard grow up right before their eyes during his eight seasons on "The Andy Griffith Show." A few years later, he went on in pursuit of his next dream.