What Happens To Captain Planet When He Gets Sucked Into The Rings? Reddit Has Ideas

"Captain Planet and the Planeteers" wasn't subtle with its message of environmentalism. However, there are still plenty of things only adults would notice about the cartoon, such as its episodes addressing substance use and the AIDS crisis. A far more innocuous thing you may have only wondered about the series upon becoming an adult is what exactly happens to Captain Planet (David Coburn) when he's not out saving the world.

Of course, Captain Planet, one of the best animated heroes from the '90s, can only be summoned using five special rings, which were given to five children around the globe by the earth spirit, Gaia (Whoopi Goldberg/Margot Kidder). When they come together, Captain Planet arises to save the day, but then he has to go somewhere when he's not summoned. Does he go to another dimension, or is he just kind of chilling in one (or more) of the rings? Reddit had a field day speculating about what the hero gets up to, with some decent theories rising to the surface.

Redditor u/atticuslodius turned to the theme song to find an answer, specifically the lyric, "He's our powers magnified." Taking that into consideration, they posited, "Captain Planet is conceived through these five constituent parts then once withdrawn he would restore back into the initial structure in which he was first constructed. Therefore, upon dissipation Captain Planet once more become a distribution of Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart." It's a decent theory that Captain Planet would simply be an amalgamation of what makes up Earth, but it's far from the only one.