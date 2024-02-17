The First Madam Web Was In ... A Twinkies Ad?

The clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, made it to the big screen with a self-titled movie where she's played by Dakota Johnson. The character has a vast history to pull from since she was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1980. Over the years, she's been in numerous comics as well as the 1994 "Spider-Man" cartoon series, the very best of all Spider-Man animated series. But a different Madam Web came to be several years before Cassandra was around, and unless you're into the history of Twinkies advertising, you may not have been aware of her existence.

There's a 1977 comic-based ad for Twinkies where Spider-Man is blamed for obstructing a harbor with his webbing. However, it was actually the doing of the villainous Madam Web, notably not the same as Madame Web thanks to the lack of an "E." Peter Parker is able to convince Madam Web to clear his name in exchange for ... delicious Twinkies. Of course, she's promptly arrested, but the only thing on her mind is that she's not getting any Twinkies now. Spider-Man swings away while a crowd cheers for him and the tasty cream-filled snacks.

This Twinkies ad is the only time Madam Web has appeared in anything. She has nothing to do with the Madame Web we know and love and is simply a generic spider-based villain with no ability to see into the future. Otherwise, she probably would've seen that she wasn't getting those Twinkies.