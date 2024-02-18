How Eva Green Really Feels About Shooting Nude Scenes
Eva Green is no stranger to baring all on screen. One of her earliest films — 2003's "The Dreamers" — sees her in the nude, and that would carry over into several other movies, including "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" and "300: Rise of an Empire." As such, it may come as a surprise to learn Green considers herself "very shy."
Green spoke with Vulture in 2014 about having to appear naked for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For." She discussed how no actor is likely fully comfortable with nudity, but she's persevered: "It's very ironic, because I'm very shy. People don't believe me: 'She did "The Dreamers," and all these other nude scenes!' But I remember telling my publicist, 'I'm really naked in "Sin City." Just wait.'" For Green, the nudity in that particular film worked because it went hand in hand with the character, who "uses her body as a weapon."
She'd return to speak with Vulture in 2020 to look back on her career, particularly "The Dreamers," and she admitted appearing nude in movies only became more difficult as time went on. "The littler [nudity] the better," she explained regarding her feelings now. "I think people thought, 'Oh, [nudity is] easy for her.' But it became much more difficult over the years. Maybe I was paranoid after that." It's an intriguing dissection of a common thread throughout Green's filmography, where above all else, she simply wants to play interesting characters.
Eva Green almost turned down Casino Royale
Many audiences likely first became acquainted with Eva Green through 2006's James Bond movie, "Casino Royale." It was Daniel Craig's first foray as 007, and he needed a Bond girl who could keep pace, which Green did in spades as Vesper Lynd. It remains a high point in her filmography, but Green almost didn't want to audition because she thought the role would simply require her to look sexy and nothing else. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, she described her thought process: "At first, when they approached me, I thought it would be me wearing a bikini and being beautiful, so I said I wouldn't audition. Then they sent me the script, and I saw that Bond was falling in love with my character — that she was sensitive and full of secrets. I could understand that."
Green wants to ensure that if her beauty factors into a film, it serves a purpose. Or at the very least, there should be something more to a character than merely appearing as a sexual object. Speaking to W Magazine, she echoed her comments from previous interviews about how filming such moments is in contrast to her personality. "I am so shy, and, at the same time, I kind of expose myself literally to thousands of people," she pointed out. "I don't really understand why I do that. I need to go through therapy!"
While Eva Green's career has been somewhat defined by nudity, it's by no means something she's leaping to do. Hopefully, she will continue picking engaging characters to play.