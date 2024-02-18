How Eva Green Really Feels About Shooting Nude Scenes

Eva Green is no stranger to baring all on screen. One of her earliest films — 2003's "The Dreamers" — sees her in the nude, and that would carry over into several other movies, including "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" and "300: Rise of an Empire." As such, it may come as a surprise to learn Green considers herself "very shy."

Green spoke with Vulture in 2014 about having to appear naked for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For." She discussed how no actor is likely fully comfortable with nudity, but she's persevered: "It's very ironic, because I'm very shy. People don't believe me: 'She did "The Dreamers," and all these other nude scenes!' But I remember telling my publicist, 'I'm really naked in "Sin City." Just wait.'" For Green, the nudity in that particular film worked because it went hand in hand with the character, who "uses her body as a weapon."

She'd return to speak with Vulture in 2020 to look back on her career, particularly "The Dreamers," and she admitted appearing nude in movies only became more difficult as time went on. "The littler [nudity] the better," she explained regarding her feelings now. "I think people thought, 'Oh, [nudity is] easy for her.' But it became much more difficult over the years. Maybe I was paranoid after that." It's an intriguing dissection of a common thread throughout Green's filmography, where above all else, she simply wants to play interesting characters.