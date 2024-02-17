Stan Lee's Favorite Marvel Cameo Is Likely Not The Moment You Think
From "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk" to "Avengers: Endgame," the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee made numerous cameos in Marvel film and television productions. From blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances in the background to full-on speaking roles, the man who contributed to the creation of Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, and the Fantastic Four never squandered his guest appearances. Marvel movie and TV fans all have their favorites, but which one meant the most to Stan the Man? Before his death in 2018, he shared which of his cameos is his absolute favorite.
During an appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con in 2016, Lee shared that his brief appearance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" is his favorite Marvel cameo. "I loved the one that I did...when I want to have a drink that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is drinking. It'll be too strong for me, I think. And I drink it, and in the next scene they're carrying me out," he said (via ComicBook.com). For those who don't recall, Lee appears during the party at Avengers Tower and urges Thor to share some of his Asgardian drink with him. He soon finds that, as the God of Thunder warned him, it's quite a strong beverage, resulting in him needing assistance to leave the celebration. He weakly lets out his famous "Excelsior" catchphrase as he heads for the door.
Overall, this is a fun cameo that gives Stan plenty of time to shine, so it's not too surprising it's his favorite. Not to mention, it features a nod to a major chapter of his life.
Lee's Age of Ultron cameo also gives a nod to his real-life military service
A key feature of Stan Lee's costuming in his "Avengers: Age of Ultron" cameo is his hat. It reveals that Lee is playing a veteran of World War II, which is notable for two reasons. For one, it can be interpreted that Lee's character knew Steve "Captain America" Rogers (Chris Evans) during the war, hence why he was invited to the party. More importantly, though, it highlights Lee's actual military record. He famously enlisted in the United States Army in 1942 as the Second World War was heating up.
From 1942 to 1945, Lee was a member of the United States Army Signal Corps. This branch was responsible for the repair and maintenance of telegraph poles and other equipment used by the military to send urgent messages. He also worked in the Training Film Division, using his talents as a writer and artist to contribute to training films, manuals, military slogans, and more. In 2017, he was inducted into the Signal Corps Regimental Association and received honorary membership into the 2nd Battalion, 3rd United States Infantry Regiment for his service.
Over the years, Stan Lee landed numerous funny, heartfelt, and occasionally surprising cameos in a variety of Marvel projects. Still, between its humor, real-life connection, and stamp of approval from the man himself, Lee's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" cameo is simply a cut above the rest.