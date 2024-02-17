Stan Lee's Favorite Marvel Cameo Is Likely Not The Moment You Think

From "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk" to "Avengers: Endgame," the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee made numerous cameos in Marvel film and television productions. From blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances in the background to full-on speaking roles, the man who contributed to the creation of Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, and the Fantastic Four never squandered his guest appearances. Marvel movie and TV fans all have their favorites, but which one meant the most to Stan the Man? Before his death in 2018, he shared which of his cameos is his absolute favorite.

During an appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con in 2016, Lee shared that his brief appearance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" is his favorite Marvel cameo. "I loved the one that I did...when I want to have a drink that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is drinking. It'll be too strong for me, I think. And I drink it, and in the next scene they're carrying me out," he said (via ComicBook.com). For those who don't recall, Lee appears during the party at Avengers Tower and urges Thor to share some of his Asgardian drink with him. He soon finds that, as the God of Thunder warned him, it's quite a strong beverage, resulting in him needing assistance to leave the celebration. He weakly lets out his famous "Excelsior" catchphrase as he heads for the door.

Overall, this is a fun cameo that gives Stan plenty of time to shine, so it's not too surprising it's his favorite. Not to mention, it features a nod to a major chapter of his life.