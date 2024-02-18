Star Wars: What Sebulba Looks Like In Real Life
Before Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) concerns himself in matters of the Sith, his primary foe is Sebulba, a skilled podracer he ultimately bests in the Boonta Eve Classic depicted in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Of course, Sebulba is a total sleemo and a dirty racer, which may not surprise viewers given his villainous design and threatening voice, the latter of which is provided by Lewis MacLeod.
The Scottish actor has a prolific profile, with over 150 acting credits. Most of those roles are voiceover parts in cartoons and video games, including other Star Wars properties. He reprised his role of Sebulba in various video games, such as 2022's "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga." However, in other projects — like 2001's "Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds," he voiced Obi-Wan Kenobi, taking over the role from fellow Scottish performer Ewan McGregor.
Star Wars only factors into a small fraction of MacLeod's filmography. But for many, Sebulba from "The Phantom Menace" will always remain a high mark for the actor.
Lewis MacLeod spoke about the difficulty of doing Sebulba's voice
Lewis MacLeod looks much friendlier than the menacing Sebulba. Even his ordinary voice may not seem like it could produce the Dug's gravelly tone. But that's the skill inherent in being a voice actor. MacLeod spoke with Gravy for the Brain in 2017 about what it was like to join the Star Wars franchise so early in his career. "I was in my mid-20s ... it was still one of those dream jobs ... to get Star Wars. You know, you pay them to get a part in that film."
The actor also demonstrated how tough it was to do Sebulba's voice, as the alien's speaking manner is a far cry from the Scottish brogue Macleod has in his day-to-day life. He showcased the two types of voices needed for "The Phantom Menace," the first being how the character talks normally: "You can't speak for very long because it hurts your throat." The second was needed during the podracing scenes where Sebulba has to shout over all the noise. MacLeod spoke with director George Lucas about doing something other than simply yelling. They ended up with a higher-pitched voice.
Sebulba may have lost the Boonta Eve Classic, but he won fans' hearts. He'll forever be a great minor antagonist in the Star Wars universe, and it's in large part thanks to MacLeod.