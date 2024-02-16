How The Curse Of Oak Island Changed Gary Drayton's Life Forever

Since "The Curse of Oak Island" is a reality show about tenacious treasure hunters who are searching for mythical riches in a secluded location, it's easy to think that the people involved will experience fantastic things regardless of what they actually manage to pull out of the ground. In an interview with Lincolnshire World, Oak Island Fellowship team member Gary Drayton confirmed this sentiment and discussed the way the show has upended his life.

"I would never in a million years thought taking a chance to help out in a behind-the-scenes role on a fledgling treasure-hunting show in Canada would lead to where I am now," he said. "Becoming a full-time member of Rick and Marty's 'fellowship of the dig' certainly changed my life forever."

After some recurring appearances on Season 4, Drayton joined the main cast in Season 5 and has been a mainstay on "The Curse of Oak Island" ever since. As a longtime metal detection enthusiast, his efforts have led to several fascinating discoveries, and the show has made him famous. "[A] side effect of being on such a popular TV show is I get recognized wherever I go," Drayton said while opening up about his life after becoming a familiar reality show face. "Some of the strangest places people have asked for selfies are in a hospital operating room and in King Tut's tomb in the Valley of the Kings on a recent trip to Egypt. It's all good as one of my favorite things about being on the show is the fans, I get to meet people from all walks of life."