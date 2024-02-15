The Classic Anne Hathaway Movie Crushing It On Netflix

Some movies manage to stand the test of time ... including this beloved Anne Hathaway comedy. It's pretty unsurprising that "The Devil Wears Prada" — released in 2006, directed by David Frankel, and written by Aline Brosh McKenna — has remained a favorite for fans of the Oscar-winning actor throughout the years, and it's made it into Netflix's top 10 most-watched films as of February 2024.

The movie, which is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, focuses on Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs getting a "dream job" working at the high-fashion magazine Runway as the second assistant to the uber-powerful editrix Miranda Priestly, played to perfection by an outstanding Meryl Streep. (Miranda is somewhat infamously and allegedly based on the matriarch of Vogue, Anna Wintour.)

To say Andy seems unfit for the job at first is ... an understatement. She doesn't care about fashion or clothing and wants to be a serious journalist, but she's also acutely aware that working alongside Miranda, her first assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), and the magazine's art director Nigel (Stanley Tucci) will help her get any job she wants at a different magazine. So how does Andy fare at Runway? Not particularly well at first.