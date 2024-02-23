How Tangled And Snow White Are Connected, According To TikTok

Disney has no shortage of villains to give its princess heroes trouble. These span the gamut, from classic terrors like Ursula, Gaston, and Governor Ratcliffe to more modern (and well-rounded) antagonists like "Raya and the Last Dragon's" Namaari and "Moana's" Te Kā. The House of Mouse is always busy cooking up a new threat to its growing library of female heiresses. While most of these opponents are refreshingly different from one story to the next, one popular fan theory suggests that an iconic baddie reprised her inimical role over 70 years after her first on-screen appearance.

The clever premise comes to us via TikTok influencer @its_ivanmars, who suggests that the Evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is the same character as Mother Gothel from "Tangled." The hypothesis opens with the fact that both Gothel and the Evil Queen are clearly driven by an obsession with immortal beauty. The former uses a magical flower to stay young, while the latter uses her Magic Mirror to constantly quell her inner insecurities about being the most beautiful woman in all the land.

From there, the theory jumps to the Evil Queen's ending, where she falls off a cliff while in her old woman form. That witch-like appearance happens to look remarkably similar to Mother Gothel's aged look. You know what else? The cliff where Gothel initially finds the flower also happens to look an awful lot like the one where the Evil Queen meets her fate.

Culture and context are also considered. For instance, the theory highlights that both fairy tales are Germanic in origin. In addition, if you look closely, the decor in Mother Gothel's tower includes an apple — perhaps a nod to her princess-poisoning past.