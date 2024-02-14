Mean Girls Snuck In An Avatar: The Last Airbender Easter Egg (But TikTok Found It)

It's a teeny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but 2024's "Mean Girls" does feature a tiny clip from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." It's such a quick moment, it took the eagle-eyed viewers from TikTok to spy it. User @alwynhamilton notes that during the montage where Regina George (Renee Rapp) is castigated via social media for falling during her performance at the school talent show's "Jingle Bell Rock" performance, a clip of Toph Beifong from Book 2, Episode 6 of the animated program can be seen. It's an iconic moment in which Toph uses her earthbending powers to slam an opponent into a wall. In the film, it's seen as an animated gif — with Toph's enemy labeled with Regina's name.

The presence of the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" clip in the film first gained the attention of TikTok audiences when @katelivingoutloud noticed that in the film's credits, there is a brief credit mentioning that footage from the animated series was used with the a permission of Nickelodeon. "Avatar" fans soon went wild searching for the clip until they finally found it. But even beyond that one unifying moment, it turns out this version of "Mean Girls" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" have something interesting in common.