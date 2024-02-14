Michael Jackson Is Born Again In First Look At New Biopic

The wave of musician-centric movies has finally reached the King of Pop himself, as director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming film "Michael" gears up to explore the life and career of the late superstar Michael Jackson. Buzz was already growing when it was announced that the biopic had found its lead by casting one of MJ's relatives, that being his nephew Jaafar Jackson. Now, Lionsgate and Universal have released the very first look at the actor's portrayal of the iconic "Thriller" singer.

A press release from Lionsgate and Universal provides the first image of Jaafar Jackson in "Michael." In the photo, he sings while dressed in the King of Pop's exact wardrobe from his Dangerous Tour in the early 1990s. Suffice it to say, it's a pretty accurate recreation of the singer's appearance, bolstered by Jaafar Jackson's physical resemblance to his uncle.

Interestingly enough, the promotional shot was taken by none other than photographer Kevin Mazur, who famously photographed the real-life singer throughout his tours. "When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour," he said. "Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything — he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime — this is how it was."