Michael Jackson Is Born Again In First Look At New Biopic
The wave of musician-centric movies has finally reached the King of Pop himself, as director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming film "Michael" gears up to explore the life and career of the late superstar Michael Jackson. Buzz was already growing when it was announced that the biopic had found its lead by casting one of MJ's relatives, that being his nephew Jaafar Jackson. Now, Lionsgate and Universal have released the very first look at the actor's portrayal of the iconic "Thriller" singer.
A press release from Lionsgate and Universal provides the first image of Jaafar Jackson in "Michael." In the photo, he sings while dressed in the King of Pop's exact wardrobe from his Dangerous Tour in the early 1990s. Suffice it to say, it's a pretty accurate recreation of the singer's appearance, bolstered by Jaafar Jackson's physical resemblance to his uncle.
Interestingly enough, the promotional shot was taken by none other than photographer Kevin Mazur, who famously photographed the real-life singer throughout his tours. "When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour," he said. "Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything — he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime — this is how it was."
Michael aims for accuracy with its cast and crew
Getting Kevin Mazur back to take the first promotional image for "Michael" is no coincidence. It seems that Antoine Fuqua has taken strides to maximize the authenticity of the film and its portrayal of Michael Jackson as a public figure in various regards. In fact, Mazur isn't the only crew member with a history concerning the famous singer. "We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film," Fuqua stated in the press release.
Of course, the biggest example is the casting of Jaafar Jackson in the main role, and those involved with the film have lavished plenty of praise on his performance. "With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could," producer Graham King said. "It goes beyond the physical resemblance," Fuqua concurred. "It's Michael's spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."
Ultimately, viewers will be able to see for themselves whether Jaafar Jackson's MJ persona matches the real thing in motion. If it's as accurate of a portrayal as has been claimed, "Michael" may very well be one of the various movies that will blow everyone away when it arrives in theaters on April 18, 2025.