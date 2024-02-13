Does Madame Web Have A Post-Credits Scene?
After much speculation, "Madame Web" is officially debuting in multiplexes on February 14, and opening-night viewers finally know if they should stick around during the credits to catch a glimpse of what's next. As it turns out, "Madame Web" does not have a post-credits scene, which means there are no teases for any potential future movies in this particular corner of the Marvel world.
It's sort of odd that "Madame Web" doesn't feature a post-credits scene as other Sony Marvel movies, such as "Venom," its sequel, and the maligned "Morbius," all featured scenes after the initial batch of credits. One would think that "Madame Web" is setting up future Spider-Woman movies, so it's odd that director S. J. Clarkson and Sony decided to skip doing a post-credits sequence, which is a trademark for superhero films.
While speaking with ComicBook.com, "Madame Web" producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained why the blockbuster doesn't have an end credits stinger. "It wasn't a conscious decision to say 'We're not going to do that since everybody else does it,' but we really liked having the ambiguity of it and having the promise of it that stood hand to hand where that other piece would then solidify it in a certain direction," he said.
Fans have thoughts on the lack of a Madame Web post-credits scene
Obviously, "Madame Web" is the source of tons of memes and jokes on social media. Once it became known that "Madame Web" doesn't feature a post-credits scene, many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to further troll the film. "If you're going to see Madame Web this weekend, make sure you stick around for the post credits scene. It happens after the reel ends and the lights come back on. Just stick around for 20 or 30 minutes (hide if you have to) & the movie will just start again. Maybe another movie," said user @iamtherog. For the record: don't actually do that.
"Okay but when does The Vulture show up then?" joked Redditor u/mcu_addict92 on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. The user is alluding to the contrived and confusing post-credits sequence for "Morbius," which features Michael Keaton's Vulture meeting Morbius (Jared Leto) for the first (and probably last?) time. "It feels like they knew this wasn't going to be successful enough to get a sequel, so they just didn't even bother with post-credits scenes," candidly wrote u/Colton826. "I think many of us hoped it would have 0 pre-credit scenes as well," said u/SimpleDose.
Without diving deep into spoilers, "Madame Web" is an isolated narrative and it does sort of make sense that the film's creatives wanted the film to stand on its own, without reliance on future teases and promises of crossovers. "We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Comicbook.com, adding, "It is its own standalone [film], which gave the freedom to really tell the character story."