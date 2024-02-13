Does Madame Web Have A Post-Credits Scene?

After much speculation, "Madame Web" is officially debuting in multiplexes on February 14, and opening-night viewers finally know if they should stick around during the credits to catch a glimpse of what's next. As it turns out, "Madame Web" does not have a post-credits scene, which means there are no teases for any potential future movies in this particular corner of the Marvel world.

It's sort of odd that "Madame Web" doesn't feature a post-credits scene as other Sony Marvel movies, such as "Venom," its sequel, and the maligned "Morbius," all featured scenes after the initial batch of credits. One would think that "Madame Web" is setting up future Spider-Woman movies, so it's odd that director S. J. Clarkson and Sony decided to skip doing a post-credits sequence, which is a trademark for superhero films.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, "Madame Web" producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained why the blockbuster doesn't have an end credits stinger. "It wasn't a conscious decision to say 'We're not going to do that since everybody else does it,' but we really liked having the ambiguity of it and having the promise of it that stood hand to hand where that other piece would then solidify it in a certain direction," he said.