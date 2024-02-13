Super Bowl 2024 Viewership Numbers Just Broke An Unbelievable Record

CBS just scored a major victory. According to Variety, Super Bowl LVIII pulled in 123.7 million viewers, making it television's most-watched broadcast ever.

It was also a substantial victory for traditional broadcasting, as most of the program's audience tuned in the old-fashioned way. Variety reports that 112 million viewers watched the game on CBS, with Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, and various NFL-related broadcast outfits adding to the total. It was an all-around victory for those networks, with Paramount+ proclaiming record viewership; this year's contest may end up being the most-streamed Super Bowl of all time, but hard data backing up this claim isn't available yet.

Super Bowl LVIII joins several other Super Bowl broadcasts on the list of the most-watched television programs of all time. And you have to do a little bit of digging, but one legendary installment of a popular drama also ranks among history's most-watched pieces of televised media.