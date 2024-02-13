Star Trek: What Does 'Deep Space Nine' Actually Mean?

After "Star Trek: The Next Generation" introduced viewers to Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and before Kate Mulgrew debuted as Captain Kathryn Janeway on "Star Trek: Voyager," TV's resident "Star Trek" series in the mid-90s was "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." While the former show's title essentially just references the fact that it's a sequel, and the latter's title refers to the ship that Janeway captains, the source of the name "Deep Space Nine" might not be as obvious to outsiders.

Deep Space Nine is the name of a space station. This station is a frequent location throughout "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," serving as many episodes' principal setting, and ultimately appearing in all but five episodes of more than 170 in total. While Deep Space Nine's introduction to viewers occurs in the pilot episode of the show, it's also in a couple episodes of "The Next Generation," the final two seasons of which aired concurrently with its successor.

What makes this particular space station important to the Star Trek universe, to the extent that it's at the heart of a lengthy TV series, is its considerable political and geographic significance.