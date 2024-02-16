Star Wars: Why Do Padawan Have Braids Before Becoming Jedi?

The Jedi have made plenty of questionable decisions in "Star Wars," including kidnapping babies, warmongering, and outlawing all emotional attachments. And while their swanky hairstyles aren't the order's most egregious offense, they are highly suspect. Case in point: the padawan braid, a way to make every Jedi in training feel their inferiority by forcing them to wear a rattail for years.

A bit harsh? Perhaps. After all, some padawans wear it well, and there are a range of styles. Of course, the purpose of the padawan braid is function, not fashion. Caught somewhere between the shaved heads of some monastic religious orders and the harsh crew cuts of military recruits, the braid symbolizes that a Jedi is still learning. It's a way of putting every trainee on an even playing field while also attaching a kind of ceremony to their coming of age in the order.

When a padawan successfully completes the Jedi trials and achieves the rank of Jedi Knight, their padawan braid is removed. However, there are some special cases in which the braid ritual is altered, and it's changed a decent bit over the course of Jedi history.