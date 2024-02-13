×
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3's William 'Kono' Dahlin Tribute Explained

Sam Hanna with Jane Tennant Karen Neal/CBS
By Mike Bedard/

"NCIS: Hawai'i" returned to CBS on February 12 with the Season 3 premiere, "Run and Gun." The episode itself sees Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) coping with a friend's death while investigating a different death. Sadly, people dying wasn't relegated to the world of fiction, as the episode contains a title card reading, "In Loving Memory of William 'Kono' Dahlin." So who was William Dahlin on "NCIS: Hawai'i"?

Reports indicate he worked as a crew member and background extra on the procedural. Dahlin was killed on July 19, 2023, following an argument at a bar that resulted in the "NCIS: Hawai'i" crew member suffering fatal gunshot wounds. Shortly upon arriving at a hospital, Dahlin was pronounced dead, with police ultimately charging the assailant with second-degree murder in addition to other charges.

The "NCIS: Hawai'i" tribute honors the memory of Dahlin, whose life was cut short too soon. Hawaii News Now spoke with a friend of Dahlin's, Russell Cleaver, who had this to say: "He always had a smile on his face."

NCIS: Hawai'i star Noah Mills also spoke about William Dahlin's death

William "Kono" Dahlin tribute card CBS

William "Kono" Dahlin's online obituary states that he was 49 and is survived by three children — Karli, Tyler, and Jacob — as well as his father, sister, and brother. The webpage also includes tributes from people who have uploaded photos of Dahlin in addition to well wishes.

Clearly, Dahlin was well-loved within his community, and that extended to the set of "NCIS: Hawai'i." A video uploaded to Instagram by Hawaii News Report discusses Dahlin's death, and the post includes a comment from Noah Mills, who plays Jesse Boone on the CBS procedural. He wrote, "Worked [with] kono for almost 2 years day in and day out, always put a smile on my face as he [did] for many others and will be dearly missed. Prayers and thoughts to his family and loved ones. Shocked. Rip kono."

His death is a significant loss for the series as well as for anyone else in his life. Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew Dahlin.

