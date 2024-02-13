NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3's William 'Kono' Dahlin Tribute Explained

"NCIS: Hawai'i" returned to CBS on February 12 with the Season 3 premiere, "Run and Gun." The episode itself sees Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) coping with a friend's death while investigating a different death. Sadly, people dying wasn't relegated to the world of fiction, as the episode contains a title card reading, "In Loving Memory of William 'Kono' Dahlin." So who was William Dahlin on "NCIS: Hawai'i"?

Reports indicate he worked as a crew member and background extra on the procedural. Dahlin was killed on July 19, 2023, following an argument at a bar that resulted in the "NCIS: Hawai'i" crew member suffering fatal gunshot wounds. Shortly upon arriving at a hospital, Dahlin was pronounced dead, with police ultimately charging the assailant with second-degree murder in addition to other charges.

The "NCIS: Hawai'i" tribute honors the memory of Dahlin, whose life was cut short too soon. Hawaii News Now spoke with a friend of Dahlin's, Russell Cleaver, who had this to say: "He always had a smile on his face."