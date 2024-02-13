Shemar Moore's Criminal Minds: Evolution Return Depends On One Thing

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan was a major draw for people to watch "Criminal Minds" for years. Many were undoubtedly devastated when the actor stepped away from the show on Season 11. Moore said he left "Criminal Minds" to focus on his personal life and pursue other career opportunities. He'd return for a couple more episodes here and there, and Moore isn't saying no to another return to the series now that it's hopped over to Paramount+ from CBS under the new fancy moniker starting with Season 16 — "Criminal Minds: Evolution."

When speaking with TV Line, Moore sounded open to returning: "All I need is an invitation." The chat served as a chance to look back on his career, and he's grateful for everything that's led him to where he is today. He admitted, "Obviously my schedule's crazy, but if we were able to get creative and I got an invitation, if they asked me to come visit, I would definitely do that."

Moore's schedule does look pretty packed. These days, he's probably best known for playing Sgt. Daniel Harrelson on another CBS drama, "S.W.A.T." He also has movie roles, like in 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." But even if he returns to "Criminal Minds: Evolution" for a quick cameo, fans would be delighted.