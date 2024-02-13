Shemar Moore's Criminal Minds: Evolution Return Depends On One Thing
Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan was a major draw for people to watch "Criminal Minds" for years. Many were undoubtedly devastated when the actor stepped away from the show on Season 11. Moore said he left "Criminal Minds" to focus on his personal life and pursue other career opportunities. He'd return for a couple more episodes here and there, and Moore isn't saying no to another return to the series now that it's hopped over to Paramount+ from CBS under the new fancy moniker starting with Season 16 — "Criminal Minds: Evolution."
When speaking with TV Line, Moore sounded open to returning: "All I need is an invitation." The chat served as a chance to look back on his career, and he's grateful for everything that's led him to where he is today. He admitted, "Obviously my schedule's crazy, but if we were able to get creative and I got an invitation, if they asked me to come visit, I would definitely do that."
Moore's schedule does look pretty packed. These days, he's probably best known for playing Sgt. Daniel Harrelson on another CBS drama, "S.W.A.T." He also has movie roles, like in 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." But even if he returns to "Criminal Minds: Evolution" for a quick cameo, fans would be delighted.
The stars may align for Shemar Moore to appear on Criminal Minds: Evolution
Shemar Moore isn't done with his "S.W.A.T." duties just yet. CBS initially canceled the series following Season 6, but in a surprise move, the network ended up renewing the show for one final season consisting of 13 episodes. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 delayed production, but "S.W.A.T." Season 7 will finally come to airwaves on February 16.
What does this mean for Moore's prospective return to "Criminal Minds?" Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss on the procedural, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 15: "We start shooting season 2 of ["Criminal Minds: Evolution"] tomorrow!" There's a good chance "Criminal Minds: Evolution" could still be filming by the time "S.W.A.T." Season 7 wraps, giving Moore an opportunity to film something quick to bring Derek Morgan back to people's screens. If nothing else, "S.W.A.T." ending soon means Moore's schedule could open up in the near future, allowing him to do something for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 3 and beyond (assuming the show lasts that long).
However, Moore's also said he's not counting out "S.W.A.T." ending in 2024. He told Entertainment Tonight that "the door is not completely closed" when it comes to more "S.W.A.T." although he's not aware of plans for Season 8. It would be great to see the actor come back to the world of "Criminal Minds," but even if he doesn't, he's highly in-demand. He'll be around in one way or another.