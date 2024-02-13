The Deadpool 3 Trailer Had To Change One Explicit Word For International Audiences

Fans of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) know that the character is notorious for nudging the envelope as hard and far as possible. But sometimes, that boundary-pushing isn't palatable to everyone — especially advertising executives trying to buy television time. Thus, one rather ribald line from the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer, which debuted during the 2024 Superbowl, has been excised for airing in foreign markets.

According to a clip posted by ScreenTime X, formerly known as Twitter, the movie's international trailer slightly alters Wade Wilson's initial dialogue with a group of TVA agents, completely taking out a sexually explicit term. In this revised version, Wade says, "Is that supposed to be scary? The R-rating isn't new for me, friend-o, but it is for Disney." Both versions make accurate points, but one is definitely more palatable to the sensitive ears of a marketing executive — and any concerned parents listening in.

Disney and Marvel Studios are just one film-producing arm dealing with differing cultural standards internationally. Censorship issues are just one of the hurdles that come with advertising and releasing movies abroad.