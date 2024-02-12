Why Robert F Kennedy's Super Bowl Commercial Has The Internet Divided

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a divisive presidential candidate by design, developing his policies on certain key issues based not on the platforms of existing political parties but on his own sometimes radical beliefs. Those controversial stances have earned him both a devoted following and condemnation as a conspiracy theorist. Unsurprisingly, then, a commercial for his presidential campaign that aired during Super Bowl LVIII remixing an ad from 1960 for his uncle John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign got plenty of people talking.

The ad's most noteworthy detractor is Bobby Shriver, JFK's nephew. "My cousin's Super Bowl ad used our uncle's faces- and my Mother's," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She would be appalled by his deadly health care views."

The ad's proponents include @delinthecity_, who argued that its tribute to JFK might appeal particularly to Democrats who were alive during JFK's presidency. Meanwhile, @misterfilmstock simply wrote, "Not gonna lie. Very SMART move by #Kennedy for that presidential promo commercial."

Ultimately, however, the backlash reached a critical mass. This led to RFK Jr. himself apologizing for the ad, albeit specifically to members of his family who were upset by his use of JFK iconography. "The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff," he wrote on the X platform. Despite his apology, however, he pinned a tweet containing the ad in full.