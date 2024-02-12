What's The Song In The New VW Beetle Commercial?

The Volkswagen Beetle stopped being produced in 2019, but it looks like it's about to make a big comeback. Intended to celebrate the model's 75th anniversary of being sold in the United States, Volkswagen's 2024 Superbowl ad not only rhapsodizes about its long American history but also shows its impact on the country and its culture at large, from being mentioned on "The Simpsons" to starring as Herbie, the Love Bug for Disney to fueling much of the style and look of the 1960s.

All of those events play out to a tune by another famous American export: Neil Diamond's "I Am... I Said," which was released in 1971 as the B-side of "Done Too Soon" and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Like the Beetle, Diamond broke through in the 1960s and has managed to transcend decades of popular culture, with hits galore and even a late-career renaissance.