What Wes Anderson's Harry Potter Would Look Like According To AI Art

The Wizarding World of the "Harry Potter" franchise is built on whimsy and impossible zig-zags. JK Rowling's work features buildings and locales that are as illogical as they are beautiful, like a desire path made by someone wearing a blindfold. While that meandering aesthetic is part of the franchise's lasting charm, it's intrinsically opposed to certain artistic sensibilities — Wes Anderson's, for instance. He's a director who works within a defined set of rules, like dry humor, measured symmetry, and unyielding Britpop. They're both fun — they just clash in every possible way. So naturally, the internet combined them.

In early 2023, TikTok user Would You Watch This posted a video that used AI to reimagine "Harry Potter" characters as if they lived in a world of Anderson's creation. The 14-second video includes designs for Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dolores Umbridge, Fred and George Weasley, Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Albus Dumbledore, and Severus Snape. Each character, aside from the Weasley twins, takes center stage in their own image. The colors are bright, the fashion is dapper and cozy, and the only person who looks like a wholly different person is Dumbledore. But the image with the most artistic implication is the intro card.

Beneath the words "Harry Potter characters in Wes Anderson style" is a picture of Harry Potter standing with his back facing the viewer as he takes in what AI believes Anderson's depiction of the grand staircase would be. It's far more compressed than the actual grand staircase, which takes up multiple floors, but it's the best representation of the two dissonant styles combined. Besides, the downsizing might even make more sense with the upcoming "Harry Potter" Max series.