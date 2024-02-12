AI Reimagines Ahsoka Tano As Roman Warriors - The Results Are Breathtaking

Given the obvious imperial elements in both, there are obviously certain similarities between the Roman Empire and "Star Wars." Though, in all fairness, it's debatable whether the decidedly rebel-minded Ahsoka would fight in Empire armor in either scenario.

Instead of the Roman Empire, the "Star Wars" lore has often drawn inspiration from Westerns and samurai movies. Rian Johnson has revealed that his influences for "The Last Jedi" featured both genres, and "Star Wars" was inspired by several elements from Akira Kurosawa's 1958 samurai flick "The Hidden Fortress." Ahsoka Tano is no exception. "A wandering samurai character is what she really is at this point," Dave Filoni described the live-action version of the character to Vanity Fair. Ahsoka's samurai-style battle with Diana Lee Inosanto's Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth on "The Mandalorian" Season 2 episode, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," truly drives this home.

Perhaps this is why it's so refreshing to see Ahsoka in the military uniform of another, different culture. Since she's essentially already a sci-fi ronin, seeing her as a Roman warrior brings another element to the character — and how she might have looked should "Star Wars" have been influenced by different sources.