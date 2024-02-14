Star Trek: Picard - Denise Crosby's Tasha Yar Return Explained

"Star Trek: Picard" brought back a whole host of characters for its final season. In a couple of cases — that of Data (Brent Spiner) and of Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) — a bit of fancy footwork had to be applied as both shuffle off the mortal coil on their home shows. In Tasha's case, she doesn't return as a clone or even a flesh-and-blood version of herself — but as a hologram kept by Data to remind him of her, one that he first created back on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as a memorial to his fallen comrade, who dies during "The Skin of Evil" in Season 1. The footage in "Picard" appears to be recycled from this appearance.

While "Star Trek" fans are likely quite disappointed that Denise Crosby didn't appear in the program, she had previously hinted that Tasha would make an appearance on Picard, saying during an appearance at the 56-Year Mission Star Trek convention in 2022, she said "Oh. I don't want to give away too much. But I'm going to tell you that you will see Tasha Yar, but I'm not going to tell you how. You've got to watch" (per TrekMovie).

While she still hasn't stepped into Tasha's shoes since the character was unceremoniously killed off, Crosby has reappeared in the franchise in several fascinating ways. After all, she — and variations and relations of Tasha — have already returned to the program in previous iterations.