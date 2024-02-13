The One Superman Costume That's Way Too Wild For The DC Movie Universe

Superman sports one of the most recognizable and iconic costumes in comics, with his red and blue ensemble, cape, symbol, and trunks (an element that's hotly debated) becoming synonymous with how people view the DC Comics superhero. However, with over 80 years of adventures, the Man of Steel has found himself in several scenarios where he's worn outfits that are not very Superman-esque. Few examples are as strange as when he was split into two electric beings, each sporting a distinct red and blue costume.

In "Superman Red/Superman Blue" (by Dan Jurgens, Stuart Immonen, and Glenn Whitmore), inspired by a story from the Silver Age where Superman is split into two separate beings, the hero wears a containment suit after his powers go on the fritz, leading him to become a being of pure energy. However, after coming into conflict with Cyborg Superman and Toyman, the Man of Steel is split into different personas. As a result, there are two versions of the hero: one wearing blue, who is calmer and calculated, and one wearing red, who embraces being aggressive and going head-first into action without much thinking.

Ultimately, Superman would be restored to his past self, with his two sides merging back into one. However, as James Gunn builds his DCU, it's doubtful either costume will ever be seen, as the storyline itself is such a departure from normal Superman stories that it's not exactly an adaptation that would make sense.