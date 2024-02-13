The One Superman Costume That's Way Too Wild For The DC Movie Universe
Superman sports one of the most recognizable and iconic costumes in comics, with his red and blue ensemble, cape, symbol, and trunks (an element that's hotly debated) becoming synonymous with how people view the DC Comics superhero. However, with over 80 years of adventures, the Man of Steel has found himself in several scenarios where he's worn outfits that are not very Superman-esque. Few examples are as strange as when he was split into two electric beings, each sporting a distinct red and blue costume.
In "Superman Red/Superman Blue" (by Dan Jurgens, Stuart Immonen, and Glenn Whitmore), inspired by a story from the Silver Age where Superman is split into two separate beings, the hero wears a containment suit after his powers go on the fritz, leading him to become a being of pure energy. However, after coming into conflict with Cyborg Superman and Toyman, the Man of Steel is split into different personas. As a result, there are two versions of the hero: one wearing blue, who is calmer and calculated, and one wearing red, who embraces being aggressive and going head-first into action without much thinking.
Ultimately, Superman would be restored to his past self, with his two sides merging back into one. However, as James Gunn builds his DCU, it's doubtful either costume will ever be seen, as the storyline itself is such a departure from normal Superman stories that it's not exactly an adaptation that would make sense.
Why Superman Red/Superman Blue wouldn't work in the DCU
The biggest problem with "Superman Red/Superman Blue" getting a big-screen adaptation in the future is mainstream audiences aren't ready for the depth required to see it happen. So much needs to occur before it can be done, like Superman's growth as a hero, power problems, and the introduction of a few big villains. Viewers haven't even seen "Superman Legacy" star David Corenswet in costume yet. First, let's see his Superman tackle some of his most notable enemies, such as Lex Luthor and Brainiac while defending Metropolis. DCU's Man of Steel still has a long way to go before "Superman Red/Superman Blue" should even be considered, as it's a needlessly convoluted story with no pressing need to be adapted.
If anything, the comic book tale is better served for a television series, such as "Superman & Lois," which has tackled some storylines much more methodically, such as the Intergang and Bizarro, which happened after Superman experienced growth over multiple seasons. It can be a story-of-the-week or an ongoing arc on the small screen.
As a movie, it would likely take at least 3-4 installments even to consider the bizarre plotline in James Gunn's DCU framework. Even still, logically, it might not work. Plus, there are so many more well-suited arcs, such as "All-Star Superman," to adapt instead. For now, "Superman Red/Superman Blue" is best being left on the comic page.