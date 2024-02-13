How Do You Get Ripped Like Vegeta? One Dragon Ball Fan Has A TikTok Fitness Plan
While plenty of popular shonen anime shows revolve around fictional worlds with complex internal rules — like the ninja society in "Naruto," for example — the Dragon Ball franchise, more than many of its peers, is mostly about big, strong guys fighting each other. Fans interested in looking like one of its biggest, strongest guys can check out a fitness plan by TikTok user @disciplinementality designed to help one develop a Vegeta-like physique. Of course, this plan should not be followed blindly but utilized in conjunction with personalized advice from qualified diet and exercise professionals.
@disciplinementality
First, the video explains, Vegeta's build is bulky and lean. Therefore, power building is most advisable for attaining a similar physique. This refers to powerlifting — lifting the most amount of weight possible — in conjunction with bodybuilding, which increases muscle mass and relies on lifting comparatively lighter weights for more reps. Vegeta's most prominent muscles are in his shoulders, which overhead presses, lateral raises, and rear delt flies all target. Meanwhile, bench presses, push-ups, and chest flies can help build up a Vegeta-like chest.
The video also recommends arm and ab routines, alongside eating at a caloric surplus to increase muscle mass. This is all pretty general advice and must be paired with strict discipline to result in anything close to Vegeta's look. But the routine also foregoes fitness fads in favor of a tried-and-true approach, tailor-made for anyone hoping to look as much like Vegeta as possible.
Many competing Vegeta workouts are designed around at-home routines
Perhaps the biggest caveat to this diet and exercise plan on TikTok is that it requires access to a gym. Fortunately for anyone interested in looking more like the Prince of all Saiyans without access to gym equipment, plenty of alternative Vegeta-inspired workout routines online require either no equipment or simple items that can be purchased relatively cheaply.
A website called Superhero Jacked, for instance, published an extensive plan — based on virtually the same height and weight numbers @disciplinementality calculated — that solely utilizes calisthenics — referring to body weight exercises. Meanwhile, a routine on the official English-language Dragon Ball website can also be performed at home, albeit with a couple of pieces of cheap exercise equipment. YouTube-based trainer Spence Crosby's channel Building Physiques offers something of a middle ground, with his Vegeta routine incorporating bodyweight exercises that require a pull-up bar and a set of parallel bars for dips.
Professional diet and exercise advice take precedence over any of these internet routines as always. With that in mind, fans of the Dragon Ball franchise interested in attaining Vegeta's musculature can decide which plan is best suited to them based on the degree to which they incorporate different kinds of equipment.