How Do You Get Ripped Like Vegeta? One Dragon Ball Fan Has A TikTok Fitness Plan

While plenty of popular shonen anime shows revolve around fictional worlds with complex internal rules — like the ninja society in "Naruto," for example — the Dragon Ball franchise, more than many of its peers, is mostly about big, strong guys fighting each other. Fans interested in looking like one of its biggest, strongest guys can check out a fitness plan by TikTok user @disciplinementality designed to help one develop a Vegeta-like physique. Of course, this plan should not be followed blindly but utilized in conjunction with personalized advice from qualified diet and exercise professionals.

First, the video explains, Vegeta's build is bulky and lean. Therefore, power building is most advisable for attaining a similar physique. This refers to powerlifting — lifting the most amount of weight possible — in conjunction with bodybuilding, which increases muscle mass and relies on lifting comparatively lighter weights for more reps. Vegeta's most prominent muscles are in his shoulders, which overhead presses, lateral raises, and rear delt flies all target. Meanwhile, bench presses, push-ups, and chest flies can help build up a Vegeta-like chest.

The video also recommends arm and ab routines, alongside eating at a caloric surplus to increase muscle mass. This is all pretty general advice and must be paired with strict discipline to result in anything close to Vegeta's look. But the routine also foregoes fitness fads in favor of a tried-and-true approach, tailor-made for anyone hoping to look as much like Vegeta as possible.