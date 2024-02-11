AI Remakes Star Wars As A Futuristic Egyptian Sci-Fi Movie & It's Oddly Perfect
It's nothing new for the Egyptian pyramids to find their way as the backdrop for science fiction. Fitting then, that YouTuber Reimagining Films with AI collected images that give viewers an idea of what "Star Wars" would be like if its legendary landscape had a more futuristic Egyptian aesthetic. Besides showing some key human characters from the franchise wrapped up in ancient Egyptian iconography with added neon, the video's highlights also include different variations of several beloved alien creatures and villains.
Aside from a new look at a young Princess Leia and Han Solo, the standout images in the clip include more stoic and, dare we say, fiercer versions of both Chewbacca and the Ewoks. Both look like they have a severe attitude problem (hey, if a Galactic Empire was invading your home, you would too) and perhaps even tougher than the original versions we're familiar with. Naturally, though, as is often the case, it's the "Star Wars" villains that get the hottest new looks. Look no further than Pharaoh Vader (working title, let us cook).
Interestingly, if fans pay close attention to this fascinating reimagining, they might notice some striking similarities this rendition has with another iconic sci-fi franchise.
The Egyptian makeover gives some Star Wars legends a Stargate feel
While the classic helm shape of the likes of Vader and the Stormtroopers is present, there's something about the ornate line work around these examples and even C-3PO and R2-D2 that might remind fans of a franchise that started under Roland Emmerich's watch in 1994. The sci-fi film "Stargate" had James Spader and Kurt Russell fighting an alien race that had links to ancient Egypt, and would later span a series of TV shows and movies, in which some of these characters would fit right at home.
That world was full of characters with space-age, shape-changing armor, the most notable of which were the Jaffa guards. Alongside R2-D2tankhamun (works, right?) and this iteration of C-3PO, they'd fit right at home. Both seem far larger and imposing, with the latter looking like he can add the language of giving a beatdown along with the other 6 million he speaks.
The winning iterations, however, are the Pharaoh-like Darth Vader, the intense-looking Stormtroopers, and Boba Fett, who somehow appears even more intimidating with these designs. Besides having Egyptian elements included, the latter also seems to share similarities to Cyrax from Mortal Kombat, which is never a negative. Perhaps, if the well runs dry soon with "Star Wars," they can throw some Egyptian sand into the mix for a change, even if it is coarse and gets everywhere.