AI Remakes Star Wars As A Futuristic Egyptian Sci-Fi Movie & It's Oddly Perfect

It's nothing new for the Egyptian pyramids to find their way as the backdrop for science fiction. Fitting then, that YouTuber Reimagining Films with AI collected images that give viewers an idea of what "Star Wars" would be like if its legendary landscape had a more futuristic Egyptian aesthetic. Besides showing some key human characters from the franchise wrapped up in ancient Egyptian iconography with added neon, the video's highlights also include different variations of several beloved alien creatures and villains.

Aside from a new look at a young Princess Leia and Han Solo, the standout images in the clip include more stoic and, dare we say, fiercer versions of both Chewbacca and the Ewoks. Both look like they have a severe attitude problem (hey, if a Galactic Empire was invading your home, you would too) and perhaps even tougher than the original versions we're familiar with. Naturally, though, as is often the case, it's the "Star Wars" villains that get the hottest new looks. Look no further than Pharaoh Vader (working title, let us cook).

Interestingly, if fans pay close attention to this fascinating reimagining, they might notice some striking similarities this rendition has with another iconic sci-fi franchise.