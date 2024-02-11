Ryan Reynolds And Deadpool's Origins Share One Uncanny Coincidence

In the history of comic book movies, few actors have ever seemed more well-suited for a role than Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. Reynolds made his debut as a comics-accurate version of the character in 2016's "Deadpool" and reprised the role two years later in 2018's "Deadpool 2." In both films, Reynolds utilizes his own snarky sense of humor to bring Marvel's unwaveringly sarcastic Merc with a Mouth to life in all his tongue-in-cheek, fourth-wall-breaking glory.

While comic book readers all seem well aware of the similarities between Reynolds and Deadpool's personalities, they might be surprised to learn just how much the actor has in common with Wade Wilson. The Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza-created anti-hero, for instance, famously made his comic book debut in "The New Mutants" #98, which was published in February 1991. That coincidentally just so happens to be the same year that Reynolds made his screen acting debut as Billy Simpson in the Canadian teen drama, "Fifteen" (known as "Hillside" in Canada).

Reynolds and Deadpool, in other words, were introduced to the general public the same year, which just makes the latter's eventual casting as the character seem all the more fitting. It was almost exactly 25 years to the day that "The New Mutants" #98 was published that the Reynolds-led "Deadpool" was released in 2016, too.