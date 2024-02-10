Why The Actress In The Turbotax Super Bowl Commercial Looks & Sounds So Familiar

It's a rite of passage for celebrities to do Super Bowl commercials during the big game, and that means actors and pop culture personalities make their debuts each year. For Super Bowl LVIII, breakout comedy star Quinta Brunson will lead her first-ever big game ad campaign on behalf of TurboTax.

Brunson — who told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that she personally uses TurboTax and is glad to represent a product that's actually helpful to her — will star in a Super Bowl commercial for the software that helps out millions of Americans with their taxes every year. What might happen in that commercial remains to be seen; all we've got so far is a teaser starring Brunson, and the real ad will air during the February 11 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. So, where have you seen and heard Brunson before? Probably a handful of places, considering that she's an Emmy-winning writer and actress who currently leads one of television's biggest sitcoms.