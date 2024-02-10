Why The Willy Wonka-Like Woman In The Sparkling Ice Commercial Looks So Familiar

In a preview for an upcoming Super Bowl 2024 commercial — set to air during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — a woman with wild eyes and a hot-pink suit shows people around a fanciful, mysterious laboratory. As workers catapult peaches to draw out maximum flavor and try and discern what part of the raspberry has the "razz" in it, the woman gives visitors a tour of the Sparkling Ice drink factory. At one point, she worries that she's spotted a fleck of sugar in the factory for the sugar-free beverage ... only for her to realize it's fuzz on someone's sweater. She's got major Willy Wonka vibes. So, who is she?

That would be Annie Murphy, an Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame on a hit sitcom before transitioning into dark, challenging roles that brought her career to new heights. Where have you seen Murphy before? From Canadian comedies to unsettling Netflix originals, here are a few of the biggest projects you're likely to recognize her from.