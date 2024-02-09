What Character Does Molly Burnett Play On Chicago P.D.?

TV fans may best know Molly Burnett as part of the world of "Law & Order," but that's far from the only massive procedural franchise the actor has been involved with. To date, the performer has popped up in episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," several "CSI" shows, "FBI: Most Wanted," and, of course, the "One Chicago" franchise by way of a guest star appearance in "Chicago P.D."

While Burnett's time on "Chicago P.D." is relatively brief, she actually plays quite an interesting character — one who finds herself at the center of a complex, twist-filled case.

In "Chicago P.D." Season 9, Episode 19, titled "Fool's Gold," Burnett portrays a woman named Raquel Landry, whose wealthy husband is killed in a mysterious shooting. As the crew digs deeper into the case, they learn that Raquel isn't telling the full truth about her past, and she winds up becoming a prime suspect in the murder. However, the episode concludes with one more major twist, revealing that Raquel has been on the run for years from an abusive ex-boyfriend who ended up finding her, intimidating her into complying with him, and killing her husband. It's a tragic story, though justice is served in the end, with the murderer arrested and Raquel finally being free to start a new chapter in her life.