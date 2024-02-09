What Character Does Molly Burnett Play On Chicago P.D.?
TV fans may best know Molly Burnett as part of the world of "Law & Order," but that's far from the only massive procedural franchise the actor has been involved with. To date, the performer has popped up in episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," several "CSI" shows, "FBI: Most Wanted," and, of course, the "One Chicago" franchise by way of a guest star appearance in "Chicago P.D."
While Burnett's time on "Chicago P.D." is relatively brief, she actually plays quite an interesting character — one who finds herself at the center of a complex, twist-filled case.
In "Chicago P.D." Season 9, Episode 19, titled "Fool's Gold," Burnett portrays a woman named Raquel Landry, whose wealthy husband is killed in a mysterious shooting. As the crew digs deeper into the case, they learn that Raquel isn't telling the full truth about her past, and she winds up becoming a prime suspect in the murder. However, the episode concludes with one more major twist, revealing that Raquel has been on the run for years from an abusive ex-boyfriend who ended up finding her, intimidating her into complying with him, and killing her husband. It's a tragic story, though justice is served in the end, with the murderer arrested and Raquel finally being free to start a new chapter in her life.
Burnett's Chicago P.D. role conflicts with her Law & Order character
While Molly Burnett gives a memorable performance as Raquel Landry in "Chicago P.D.," the part itself creates a bit of an odd discrepancy with her role in the "Law & Order" franchise. As veteran fans are likely aware, these two juggernauts of the procedural genre actually take place in the same continuity. "Chicago P.D." and "Law & Order: Special Victims Units" have even crossed over on several occasions. Despite the shared universe, the character that Burnett plays in the "One Chicago" saga is completely unrelated to her "Law & Order" persona.
In "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime," Burnett portrays Grace Muncy, a young detective who joins the SVU team for a stint as the partner of Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano). In terms of character composition and personality, Grace and Raquel couldn't be more different from one another. Nonetheless, the shared canon between "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" means that the pair are essentially doppelgängers of one another, apart from having different hair colors.
Of course, Molly Burnett is far from the first or the only actor to find herself in this situation. Some major actors have played multiple, unconnected characters across the various "One Chicago" shows. One particularly egregious example sees a certain actor playing two characters on "Chicago P.D." alone, but the series' millions of fans never seem to mind.