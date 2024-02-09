Why Star Trek's Wil Wheaton Called Larry David A 'Tone-Deaf A–hole'
Wil Wheaton, the actor famed for playing Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and himself on "The Big Bang Theory," is mad at Larry David for misbehaving on morning television. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star appeared on the February 1 edition of "TODAY" and threw punches at the iconic red Muppet Elmo, and Wheaton didn't find it funny at all.
Wheaton took to Facebook and vented his frustrations about David and his actions. He noted that it took him a while to watch the clip as he knew it would upset him as Elmo is a children's icon who promotes mental health and well-being. As such, the actor believes that he shouldn't be getting assaulted by adults on television, even if he is just a puppet. "What an a**hole," he wrote about David. "What a stupid, self-centered, tone-deaf a**hole." Wheaton then admitted that David's antics brought back unpleasant memories of his childhood growing up with a physically and verbally abusive father.
David apologized to Elmo on "TODAY" afterward, though his laughter suggested he wasn't truly sorry. Wheaton believes the comedian's words were insincere, and he pointed out why he thinks his behavior was selfish.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Wil Wheaton thinks Larry David's actions sent a bad message
Elmo is a mainstay of "Sesame Street," the wholesome educational children's TV show whose characters have preached good values since 1969. Specifically, Elmo is known for promoting empathy, kindness, and friendship. As such, Wil Wheaton thinks Larry David's stunt was antithetical to those values, and it sent the wrong message to kids who may have been watching "TODAY" with their parents at the time.
"He had to indirectly tell everyone who opened their hearts to a Muppet that they were stupid, and he thought it was a good joke to physically attack and choke this character who is beloved by children and adults alike," Wheaton remarked. "You know what that tells impressionable young people about sharing their feelings?"
Wheaton added that David seems like the type of person who enjoys punching down, which shines through whenever he sees the comedian on television. Meanwhile, Elmo has positively influenced people's lives and puts a lot of good into the world, and the "Star Trek" actor hopes this incident makes people realize that. "I hope that, when the dust settles, Larry David's appalling behavior will be a footnote to a larger story about how, for just one day, a Muppet made a difference and helped millions of people who are struggling to feel a little less alone," he wrote.