Why Star Trek's Wil Wheaton Called Larry David A 'Tone-Deaf A–hole'

Wil Wheaton, the actor famed for playing Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and himself on "The Big Bang Theory," is mad at Larry David for misbehaving on morning television. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star appeared on the February 1 edition of "TODAY" and threw punches at the iconic red Muppet Elmo, and Wheaton didn't find it funny at all.

Wheaton took to Facebook and vented his frustrations about David and his actions. He noted that it took him a while to watch the clip as he knew it would upset him as Elmo is a children's icon who promotes mental health and well-being. As such, the actor believes that he shouldn't be getting assaulted by adults on television, even if he is just a puppet. "What an a**hole," he wrote about David. "What a stupid, self-centered, tone-deaf a**hole." Wheaton then admitted that David's antics brought back unpleasant memories of his childhood growing up with a physically and verbally abusive father.

David apologized to Elmo on "TODAY" afterward, though his laughter suggested he wasn't truly sorry. Wheaton believes the comedian's words were insincere, and he pointed out why he thinks his behavior was selfish.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.