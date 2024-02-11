Whatever Happened To 7th Heaven's David Gallagher?

A young entrepreneur, best friend to his little sister Ruthie (Mackenzie Rosman), and the best pal that any dog could ever have. That's Simon Camden, the beloved little brother played by David Gallagher on the hit family TV series "7th Heaven." The show follows parents Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) as they raise Simon and his many siblings while facing the ups and downs of life. Gallagher was there from the very start, first appearing in Season 1, Episode 1, "Anything You Want," which premiered in 1996. Fans would continue to watch him grow while Simon changed throughout the show, including piercing his ear, helping Happy through her pregnancy, grieving the loss of a classmate, and navigating college.

Playing Simon was just one of the many noteworthy roles that Gallagher had during the 1990s and early 2000s. Three years before "7th Heaven," he appeared on the big screen in "Look Who's Talking Now," playing James (John Travolta) and Mollie Ubriacco's (Kirstie Alley) son Mikey. While Simon brought joy to fans of the Camden family, they could also spot him playing the title role in "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish" and hear his voice on the Nickelodeon cartoon "Rocket Power."

Many of the "7th Heaven" cast members have been keeping busy since their smiling faces left the small screen, and for Gallagher, there is no stopping his successful entertainment career. Here is what he's been up to since bidding farewell to "7th Heaven."