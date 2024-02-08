What Is A Red Band Trailer: Cinema's Most Explicit & Uncensored Teases Explained

These days, early looks at upcoming movies can take many forms. There are plain old run-of-the-mill trailers, teaser trailers, extended previews, commercials, and more. Knowing the difference between these formats may already be confusing for casual viewers, but there's yet another type of marketing material that can pop up when studios look to build hype for one of their releases: red band trailers. These previews are specifically designed for R-rated movies, functioning as R-rated versions of regular trailers.

These videos typically feature graphic and explicit content from the movies they are advertising — specifically, elements such as gore and profanity that would otherwise be considered unsuitable for a regular green band trailer. The ostensible purpose of red band trailers is to allow filmmakers to promote their projects as they see fit without the need for censorship or other restrictions. As such, they are generally only available to be seen online rather than playing on TV or in movie theaters.