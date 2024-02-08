Why Marvel's New Black Panther Is Like Dune (And Very Unlike Star Trek) - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Ultimate Black Panther" #1 by Bryan Edward Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit

"Ultimate Black Panther" is taking a page from "Dune" while taking the opposite mindset of "Star Trek" when it comes to storytelling.

In Looper's conversation with Bryan Edward Hill about "Ultimate Black Panther," the writer discussed getting to build T'Challa and Wakanda from the ground up and adding scope to the world. The comic brings in new elements to Black Panther's lore, like the mystical Vodu Khan — a decision which was inspired by Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel, "Dune." "Ultimate Black Panther" certainly dives deep into Wakanda with the political conflict and different actors being revealed throughout the first issue.

Hill said he was eager to show off the depth of Wakanda and that he took a similar approach to Herbert in crafting the new Ultimate Universe version of Black Panther. "I wanted to take Wakanda and Black Panther into more of an epic territory," Hill told Looper in our long-ranging interview. "It's this unique thing in the Marvel Universe in the sense that it's an ancient culture in history, that in some ways is sort of siloed away from a lot of events, but it still has its own kind of rich depth and things to explore. And I've just always felt that Wakanda itself had layers that we hadn't really seen dramatized. So the ability to jump in there and do that, and give it more of a Frank Herbert 'Dune' almost approach in some ways, that interested me for sure."