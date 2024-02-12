The Beth Scene On Yellowstone That Left Viewers Angry, According To Kelly Reilly

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is nothing if not an incredibly polarizing figure. Fans love to hate her, and they especially hate her when she's doling out tough love to the kids living on the Dutton ranch. A prime example is when Beth refuses to let her quasi-ward, Carter (Finn Little), call her mama during Season 4.

"Yellowstone" viewers reacted just as strongly to Beth's harsh words as little Carter did. "America went after me for that! I was like, 'That's the character, not me!' But I get it. I wish she would [let herself be a mother to him], too," Reilly told TV Line in 2022. But the actor elaborated on the point of Beth's actions; she thinks it wouldn't be fair for Beth to sweep Carter under her wing when they barely know one another. "She goes, 'You had a mom. She died. I can't replace that. But I'll be your friend,' I think there's something honorable about that," she said.

While many fans wouldn't go that far regarding Beth's behavior, they know there's a big reason why she won't let Carter call her mother.