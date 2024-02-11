The Only 4 Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Escape From New York

It's hard to name a more iconic movie duo from the '80s than John Carpenter and Kurt Russell. From 1981 to 1986, the director-actor combo went on an all-timer run with "Escape from New York," "The Thing," and "Big Trouble in Little China." Each film has since become a defining entry in its respective genre — near-future dystopia, sci-fi horror, and action comedy, respectively — but it all started with "Escape from New York."

Anchored by Carpenter's signature synth-heavy beats and driven by one of Russell's greatest tough-guy performances, the film paints a slick, jet-black image of a failing America and a global order under threat of nuclear collapse. But, of course, the film owes its success to many more people than just its star and director.

Actors like Harry Dean Stanton and Isaac Hayes turned Carpenter's New York prison into a vibrant sci-fi world — a place where every street corner might hide another dangerous, unpredictable, and instantly memorable character. Sadly, both Stanton and Hayes, along with many of the other main cast members of "Escape from New York," have passed away in the decades since the film was first released. Only a handful of the classic movie's leading stars are still with us today.