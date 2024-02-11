There's A Clever Beetlejuice Easter Egg In Stranger Things & TikTok Can Prove It

If there's one thing Netflix's "Stranger Things" has consistently done well, it's honoring the hallmarks of the 1980s. From period-accurate clothing to era-appropriate home decor, the Duffer Brothers' hit series never shies away from giving nods to the influential decade. In this vein, "Stranger Things" is chock full of Easter eggs referencing '80s pop culture, with several classic films receiving shout-outs throughout the program. The show even features a clever blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to director Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy "Beetlejuice," as pointed out by TikTok user @its_ivanmars in honor of "Stranger Things" Day 2023.

The Easter egg appears during Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder, who coincidentally played Lydia Deetz in "Beetlejuice") visit with Scott Clarke (Randy Havens). In his garage, he uses his model train setup to demonstrate how electromagnetic fields work. For a split second during his demonstration, a small gravestone with the words "Here Lies Beetlejuice" is shown as part of his diorama. In fact, it's identical to the Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) headstone that pops up in Adam Maitland's (Alec Baldwin) town diorama in the 1988 feature.

This may be a fun nod to one of Burton's most famous films, but it's yet another example of how the minds behind the "Stranger Things" timeline have failed to keep it consistent with the real world.