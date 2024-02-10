The Flash: How DC Comics Poked Fun At The Arrowverse Show's Big Villain Problem

Of all the shows within The CW's Arrowverse, "The Flash" stands among the most celebrated, and for good reason. For a whopping nine seasons, the story of Barry "Flash" Allen (Grant Gustin) packs in action, drama, comedy, and plenty of nods to the comic book history of the Scarlet Speedster. At the same time, it's not without its flaws, with the overreliance on Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh, Matt Letscher) as a main antagonist for much of the series being one of the biggest sticking points — one that DC Comics wasn't afraid to poke fun at in print.

In the "Imperiled" story from "Batman/Superman: World's Finest" Annual #1, readers are presented with the Just-Us League: a faction of fifth-dimensional beings led by Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyptlk. It doesn't take long for this faux Justice League to fall victim to infighting, with fake Flash asserting that his hero had the best television show of the bunch. In a witty retort, one of his co-members resembling a cross between Green Arrow and Green Lantern remarks, "He fought the same villain for five seasons!" This is a pretty clear and funny jab at "The Flash" and its overuse of Eobard Thawne, who intermittently features on Barry's series from start to finish.

To top it all off, "The Flash" isn't even the only CW superhero show Reverse-Flash appears on.