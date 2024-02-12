Why Leonardo DiCaprio Had A Problem With Meryl Streep's Don't Look Up Nude Scene

Film star Leonardo DiCaprio felt a nude scene in the doomsday satire "Don't Look Up" was too beneath legendary actor Meryl Streep, so he brought his concerns to writer-director Adam McKay.

In the 2021 Netflix film, DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, a pair of unknown scientists who make an Earth-shattering discovery: the planet is about to get blown to smithereens by a comet. When the two hit the trail to tell the media about it, everyone is too distracted to care.

Streep portrays U.S. President Janie Orlean, who, during the mid-credits scene, walks around naked with several other characters on a new planet for humanity. DiCaprio didn't like the idea of an actor as esteemed as Streep doing a nude scene, even though it wasn't actually her who bared it all.

"She is fearless. And yes, that is a body double," McKay told The Guardian about the scene. "But you know who had a problem with it? Leo. Leo just views Meryl as film royalty ... as such a special figure in the history of film."