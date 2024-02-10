Who Does Anthony Edwards Play On Blue Bloods?
Anthony Edwards can be found in some of the most defining movies of the 1980s, including "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Revenge of the Nerds." And, of course, he played Goose in "Top Gun." He's stayed busy in the decades since and even had a role in Season 6, Episode 7 of "Blue Bloods" — "The Bullitt Mustang."
As suggested by the episode title, the installment sees Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) on the case of a stolen Ford Mustang from one of the best Steve McQueen movies ever, "Bullitt." Edwards plays Owen Cairo, the owner of said Mustang. He wants to keep the investigation on the down-low, and Danny and Baez start looking into potential culprits. In the end, it turns out Owen had the car all along, so he's arrested for insurance fraud. In an even greater twist, he never had the real "Bullitt" car in the first place as his mother kept the real one hidden from even him, but the Reagan men get to check out the genuine artifact by the end.
It's a fun episode, with Edwards playing such a smarmy character. In fact, Kevin Wade, an executive producer for the procedural, spoke to Yahoo TV about how the team specifically wanted Edwards for the episode: "We offered [the role] to Anthony, our first choice, because he's a terrific actor with an innate talent for drawing empathy and relatability from the audience."
What happened to the real Bullitt Mustang?
Considering Danny and Baez often have to track down killers on "Blue Bloods," investigating the disappearance of a movie prop was probably a nice change of pace. Danny even refers to it as the "Mona Lisa of cars," and he's not wrong. Given the fact "Bullitt" has one of the greatest car chases of all time, the real Mustang would certainly be worth a pretty penny. So where is the car in real life?
There were actually two identical Mustangs used for filming "Bullitt." A man by the name of Robert Kiernan purchased the vehicle in the 1970s, holding onto it for decades. Even a passionate letter from Steve McQueen himself wasn't enough to get him to sell it. Kiernan passed away in 2014, and the car was later sold at an auction in 2020 to the tune of $3.4 million. With that kind of cash on the line, it's no wonder Anthony Edwards' "Blue Bloods" character attempted to get some kind of payout from it.
As for the other "Bullitt" car, it went missing for quite a while. The second vehicle was the "stunt" car that took more of a beating during filming. The damaged car eventually wound up in a scrapyard in Mexico, and it wasn't until 2017 that its cinematic origins came to light. According to prior reports, the car's now owned by Hugo Sanchez (who bought the car from the junkyard) and Ralph Garcia (who owns a custom shop the "Bullitt" car was brought to). They were still working on restoring it as of the last update, but maybe one day, it'll be seen on the road once more.