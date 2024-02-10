Who Does Anthony Edwards Play On Blue Bloods?

Anthony Edwards can be found in some of the most defining movies of the 1980s, including "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Revenge of the Nerds." And, of course, he played Goose in "Top Gun." He's stayed busy in the decades since and even had a role in Season 6, Episode 7 of "Blue Bloods" — "The Bullitt Mustang."

As suggested by the episode title, the installment sees Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) on the case of a stolen Ford Mustang from one of the best Steve McQueen movies ever, "Bullitt." Edwards plays Owen Cairo, the owner of said Mustang. He wants to keep the investigation on the down-low, and Danny and Baez start looking into potential culprits. In the end, it turns out Owen had the car all along, so he's arrested for insurance fraud. In an even greater twist, he never had the real "Bullitt" car in the first place as his mother kept the real one hidden from even him, but the Reagan men get to check out the genuine artifact by the end.

It's a fun episode, with Edwards playing such a smarmy character. In fact, Kevin Wade, an executive producer for the procedural, spoke to Yahoo TV about how the team specifically wanted Edwards for the episode: "We offered [the role] to Anthony, our first choice, because he's a terrific actor with an innate talent for drawing empathy and relatability from the audience."