Why The Actor In The United Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar

Yes, Kyle Chandler only appears on "Grey's Anatomy" for a grand total of four episodes ... and he's a ghost in two of them. Still, his appearance on the long-running medical drama is the stuff of legend — specifically, during the two-part Season 2 epic "It's The End Of the World" and "As We Know It."

Chandler shows up as Dylan Young, a bomb squad expert who has to deal with the latest disaster at Seattle Grace Hospital — namely, an unexploded bazooka inside of a man's body cavity. (The owner of said body cavity shot himself with it; the less said about the plot specifics, the better.) Dylan immediately clashes with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who happens to be steadying the ammunition with her hand inside of the patient's chest, but he does everything that he can to help keep her safe while figuring out the best way to remove the bomb from the body.

Dylan manages to get it out and leave Meredith in the OR but blows up in the process, which is how he later returns to the show as a ghost in Season 3. (Meredith is temporarily dead, and ... again, it's not really worth discussing.) It's only a small role for Chandler on "Grey's Anatomy," but he definitely makes an impression.